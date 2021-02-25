Port Harcourt Nigeria: ICPC recover $919,202 from staff of Federal High Court for fraud

Wia dis foto come from, ICPC Wetin we call dis foto, Independent Corrupt Practices and oda Related Offences Commission [ICPC] Corporate office for Nigeria.

Federal Government office wey dey torchlight suspected corrupt civil servants don get di authority to seize $919,202.07 wey some staff of di Federal High Court Port Harcourt use magomago alias fraud put inside bank account dey yield interest.

Independent Corrupt Practices and oda Related Offences Commission [ICPC] discover di amount from three pipo including di Chief Registrar, di Deputy Registrar of di Federal High Court and di Station Road, Port-Harcourt Branch of Union Bank of Nigeria.

Dis one come as ICPC dey investigate one petition against some officials of di court for alleged violation of ICPC Act 2000.

Di Commission special investigation team find out di money, "wey be di sum of seized alias confiscated, value and vessel wey dem sell come hide for one bank account".

Wia dis foto come from, NBA

To make sure say no interested pesin show cause why dem no go forfeit di money finally to di federal goment, ICPC immediately file ex-parte motion for Interim Order of Forfeiture for November 2020.

Justice Mohammed Sani of di Federal High Court, Port Harcourt as im give ruling for di interim order for forfeiture, come grant di Commission prayers for interim forfeiture of di money pending di final hearing of the case.