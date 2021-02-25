Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa establish "Dennis Osadebay University, Anwai; University of Delta, Agbor; University of Science and Technology, Ozoro" add to DELSU Abraka

Delta State wan break record as di only state for Nigeria wey own four state universities.

E for di announcement to establish "Dennis Osadebay University, Anwai; University of Delta, Agbor; University of Science and Technology, Ozoro" add to DELSU Abraka by Govnor Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

Di Governor say last year, 25,000 Deltans apply for university admission. Out of di 20,000 wey dey qualified, only 4,000 na im get admitted.

Dis na why, today, e sweet im belle to sign into law three Bills for di establishment of new universities inside Delta State.

As we continue to work on expanding di educational sector for our young pipo, na my hope say di creation of new universities go help to consolidate di educational system inside our state, Govnor Okowa add.

Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa biography

Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa na di current guvnor of Delta State. Im na Ika man wey come from Owa-Alero for Ika North-East local goment area and im na first pesin from Anioma to become guvnor for Delta State.

Dem born am on 8 July, 1959. Im go Medicine and Surgery for University of Ibadan, graduate wit MBBS degree for 1981.

Im first work afta school na wit Bendel State Hospitals Management Board as Medical Officer. Later, im enta private practice as Director Victory Medical Centre Igbanke for 1986.

Sen. Dr. Okowa start im political waka as secretary for Ika local goment, afta im come become di chairman of Ika North-East local goment for 1991-1993.

Im be Delta North coordinator of Grassroots Democratic Movement GDM, before in later join di Peoples Democratic Party PDP for 1998 wia im work for former Guvnor James Ibori campaign for 1998/1999.

Okowa serve as Commissioner for different ministries; Agriculture and Natural Resources July 1999-April 2001; Water Resources Development April 2001 - May 2003; and Health September 2003- October 2006.

For 2007 im resign as commissioner to contest for PDP Guvnorship primaries. Later dat year, im become secretary to Delta State Goment.

E win Delta North senatorial district election for 2011 under PDP and for 2015, im contest again for Guvnor come win.