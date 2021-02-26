Lady Gaga offer $500,000 reward to anybody wey return her French bulldogs Koji and Gustav wey gunman tiff afta dem shoot her dog walker

By Mark Savage

BBC music reporter

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One gunman don shoot Lady Gaga dog walker for Hollywood, Los Angeles and tiff two of her French bulldogs.

Di male suspect fire semi-automatic handgun for di dog-walker, wey US media name as Ryan Fischer, before e tiff di dogs.

Di victim don dey hospital but im condition no clear, Los Angeles Police confam dis informate give BBC.

Lady Gaga don offer reward for di return of Koji and Gustav.

Di third bulldog, wey im name na Miss Asia bin run away before di police see am.

Gaga, wey her real name na Stefani Germanotta, dey for Rome now where she dey work on a new Ridley Scott film, Gucci.

She dey offer $500,000 to anyone wey fit return di dogs.

Her tok-tok pesin say anybody wit informate on di dogs fit email KojiandGustav@gmail.com with "no questions asked".

To dey tiff dog don become trend

E neva clear whether dem target Lady Gaga pets because of her celebrity status, or weda di plan na to attack di dogs because of di breed wey dem be.

Dis no be di first time something like dis wey involve French bulldogs dey happun. Plenty cases don dey for di United States, wey sometimes di tiff go injure di owners of di dog before e tiff am.

For January, three men attack one woman for San Francisco at gunpoint before dem escape wit her five-month-old puppy.

French bulldogs dey big and pipo dey really ask of am, but dem dey very hard to breed. Dem need artificial insemination and di physical characteristics of di dog - a large head and shoulders - wey mean say na only through Caesarean section dem fit born dem.

Di breeding cost explain di price tag of a puppy, wey fit cost between $2,000-$10,000.

Los Angeles Police Department confam say dem dey find di man wey shoot and hit di victim on North Sierra Bonita Avenue at 9:40pm on Wednesday night.

One "possible suspect" bin run comot di scene in a white vehicle towards Hollywood Boulevard, dem add.

E no dey clear whether Lady Gaga dogs na dem be di target of di attack.

Gaga dey very careful of her dogs and she dey protect dem well. Di dogs don follow her go di American Music Awards and her 2017 Super Bowl Halftime show.