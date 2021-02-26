Rivers Police Command disband Port Harcourt Eagle Crack unit afta officer extort N150,000 from student

Di Rivers State Commissioner of Police Friday Eboka don dissolve di Eagle Crack Squad. Dis dey come after complaints of unprofessional conduct against officers for di unit.

For statement wey di Police tok tok pesin Nnamdi Omoni sign, e say di dissolution take immediate effect and e order all personnel wey dey attached to di unit to report to Police Headquarters for redeployment.

Dis dey follow investigation wey di Police authorities don begin after one policeman wit di Eagle Crack unit forget im phone inside di car of im victim after e extort one hundred and fifty thousand naira N150,000 from am.

'How Eagle Crack Squad extort N150,000 from me'

Di victim wey be final year student of Civil Engineering for di University of Port Harcourt tell BBC Pidgin say na on Tuesday 16 February 2021 di incident happen between 11pm and 2am as im and im friend bin go buy food for a family pesin wey bin dey sick.

As most eateries don close, dem gats go one hotel wia dem prepare food for dem but as dem dey return naim dem meet di Eagle Crack officers for Alakahia area of Choba.

Dem stop dem come search dia motor. Den one of di officers come ask dem to submit dia phones. Wen dem ask am why, anoda officer from di Eagle Crack Van bring out machete say weda dem no go submit dia phones, so dem submit di phones.

One of di officers come scroll through dia phones come say im don confam say dem be 'Yahoo Boys' and so dem go carry dem go EFCC office.

"So I say no problem make we dey go EFCC. As we dey go, around NTA junction naim dem say dem go carry us go dia office wey be former FSARS office for Rukpokwu.

Dem carry us go di backyard come tell us say because dem like us make we just settle dem wit one million naira so dem go let us go.

I come tell am say I no get dat kain money, say make we dey go EFCC office.

So we comot from dia office. Three of di officers enta my car while dem put my friend for dia motor but we dey move very slowly.

Wia dis foto come from, Enefaa Georgewill Wetin we call dis foto, Di phone dem forget

After sometime one of di officers come tell me say im like me as I no too argue wit dem so make I settle wit dem and dem go explain give dia oga.

Di place wia we dey, dey very dark and no much motor dey pass by dat time, so I dey forced to negotiate wit dem as I fear for my life too. We negotiate from one million naira to N500,000 till e reach N150,000.

So dem carry us go one Stanbic lBTC Bank for Ikoku area wia we withdraw some money for dem. I withdraw N70,000 from my account give dem come tell dem say I no get money again, make I call my friend to send me money.

So finally I withdraw N120,000 cash give dem but as I don exceed my withdrawal limit from di ATM, I explain give dem. One of di officers give me one FCMB account number to transfer N30,000 put, di account name na Ordu Fortune. After we transfer di money dem allow us go, even give us direction of how we go take go back."

Victor say na wen im reach house wan lock in car naim im discover say one of di police officers forget im phone for di backseat of im motor.

"As I reach house, na wen I wan lock my car naim I discover phone inside di car. Na di phone wey one of di officers bin dey use communicate wit di oda officer wen dem bin dey my car.

For me to confam, I open di phone check di call log come see Sergeant dis, Inspector dat, so I confam say na one of dem get am so I comot di battery, off di phone."

Victor say na wen im don gada all di evidence to prove like di phone of di police officer, di account number wia dem do di transfers and im bank statement of account to show di transaction before im go report di mata for police.