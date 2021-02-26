Prince Harry: UK Press bin dey 'destroy im get mental health'

Wia dis foto come from, PA

Di Duke of Sussex say im gatz step back from royal duties to protect himself and im family from di "toxic" situation di UK press create.

Prince Harry for one TV chat show wey James Corden host say di mata bin dey "destroy im mental health" and he "do wetin any husband [or] father go do".

Buckingham Palace confam last week say di prince and im wife Meghan no go resume royal duties.

Di duke insist say dem no dey step down butin wey dem do na to step back.

Di couple wey dey expect dia second child move go California wit dia one-year-old son Archie afta dem announce dia plans to step back as senior working royals last year January.

Dem say dat time, dem wan become financially independent.

Last week, Buckingham Palace tok say di duke and duchess no go return to royal duties, afta dem check di arrangements wey dey ground again.

Sake of dis decision, dem go return their honorary military appointments and royal patronages.

"Na very difficult environment as plenty pipo sabi am. All of us sabi wetin British press be like. E bin dey destroy my mental health. I be like dis dey toxic."

Wen Corden ask am how e see im future afta di lockdown restrictions dey lifted, di duke say all im life na about public service and Meghan sign up for dat."

Wia dis foto come from, The Late Late Show/Fulwell 73/CBS Wetin we call dis foto, British chat show host James Corden (left) interview Prince Harry

Di Duke and Duchess of Sussex don take legal action against media outlets before.

Di duchess recently win one High Court privacy battle against di Mail on Sunday on top di publications of some letters she write to her papa.

Wen im wife first carry di Mail go court, di duke say di tin pain am because di press campaign against her.