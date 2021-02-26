Europa League draw live: Man Utd v AC Milan, Rangers v Prague, Arsenal v Olympiakos, Tottenham v Zagreb

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, All previous times Manchester United and AC Milan don meet for European competition don happun for Champions League

Manchester United go play seven-time Champions League winners AC Milan for di last 16 of di Europa League.

AC Milan, wey dey second for Serie A, never win di competition while United only triumph happun for 2017.

Arsenal, wey reach 2019 finals, go face Greek side Olympiakos, wey knock dem out for di last-32 stage last year.

Tottenham go play Croatia side Dinamo Zagreb while Rangers go battle Czech side Slavia Prague, wey defeat Leicester City on Thursday.

Di eight last-16 ties will go take place on 11 and 18 March.

Europa League last-16 draw

Ajax v BSC Young Boys

Dynamo Kiev v Villarreal

AS Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiakos v Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham

Manchester United v AC Milan

Slavia Prague v Rangers

Granada v Molde