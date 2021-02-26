Europa League draw live: Man Utd v AC Milan, Rangers v Prague, Arsenal v Olympiakos, Tottenham v Zagreb
Manchester United go play seven-time Champions League winners AC Milan for di last 16 of di Europa League.
AC Milan, wey dey second for Serie A, never win di competition while United only triumph happun for 2017.
Arsenal, wey reach 2019 finals, go face Greek side Olympiakos, wey knock dem out for di last-32 stage last year.
Tottenham go play Croatia side Dinamo Zagreb while Rangers go battle Czech side Slavia Prague, wey defeat Leicester City on Thursday.
Di eight last-16 ties will go take place on 11 and 18 March.
Europa League last-16 draw
Ajax v BSC Young Boys
Dynamo Kiev v Villarreal
AS Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk
Olympiakos v Arsenal
Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham
Manchester United v AC Milan
Slavia Prague v Rangers
Granada v Molde
Teams wey dey drawn first go play second leg for dia home ground.