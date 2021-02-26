Zamfara abduction: 'E dey me pain say I no follow go visit dem last time' - Father of kidnapped Jangebe students

Wetin we call dis foto, Rilwanu Mohammed Jangebe dey pray for return of im two daughters

One of di father of di kidnapped students for Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe don share wit BBC Pidgin how im feel wen news of daughters kidnap reach e ear.

Rilwanu Mohammed Jangebe tell BBC say two of im daughters dey among di 317 students wey gunmen kidnap from Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe on Friday.

According to di sad father, since news of e daughters kidnap reach am, for hours now wetin dey im mind na how e no follow go visit dem last month during di school visiting day.

"I receive call around 1:45am about wetin happun for di school and by 4am when I reach dia some parents don already dey dia but by den di gunmen don pack di students go, na just school authority dey try check who and who miss."

"Wetin dey pain me at di moment na say I no follow my family go visit dem last month on visiting day because of work, last time wey I see dem na beginning of term when dem dey resume school," dis na wetin di father tell BBC

Presently security don take over di school and don ask all parents and staff to go outside so dat investigations go continue.

Rilwanu say di mood for Jangebe town at di moment na sad one as every corner na di same discussion but dem use Friday muslim prayers pray for di release of di girls.

Police confirm Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe incident

Zamfara state police command confirm di abduction of 317 students wey gunmen kidnap from dia boarding secondary school early morning today for di town of Jangebe, for Zamfara state, north west, Nigeria.

For inside statement, di police say dem and di military don begin joint search to rescue di students wey di gunmen kidnap at about 0100 hours.

Dis tori dey come afta gunmen kidnap boys from Kangara school for Niger state on February 17, 2021.

Timeline of high profile students abductions inside Nigeria before Jangebe

Kagara (2021) - 27 students, 15 others

Kankara (2020) - 344 students

Chibok (2014) - 276

Dapchi (2018) - 113

- 344 Kankara students released

- 112 Chibok girls dey miss