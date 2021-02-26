Sunday Igboho arrest: DSS bin try to arrest Sunday Igboho? See wetin we find out

Wia dis foto come from, Sunday Igboho and DSS

Kasala burst along Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Friday as police and Department of State Services allegedly try to arrest Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho.Tori be say Sunday Igboho bin go meet Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere chief, Ayo Adebanjo wen di kasala burst.

Media aide to Sunday, Olayomi Koiki tell BBC Pidgin say di incident happun "just about around 2pm wen dem bin dey on dia way out (of Afenifere house), two heavily armed military operatives stop dem come ask if Sunday dey inside di vehicle, na so pandemonium come break out as a lot of pipo bin dey dia".

Im say "three different security operatives - operation burst, army soldiers and DSS bin dey di scene but dem bin wan know why dem stop Sunday Igboho vehicle come block am out of di many vehicles wey bin dey pass di highway.

For inside one video wey many pipo don share for social media, di Yoruba activist bin no wear shirt, as youths surround am. Inside di video also, you go also see police vehicles wey dey di scene.

But di Department of State Services for inside statement, tok say "dem no attempt to arrest" Sunday Igboho, today for Ibadan, Oyo State.

Di statement wey di DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya sign add say tori of arrest made by di DSS na fake news and make di public no regard am.

Who is Sunday Igboho?

Na popular Yoruba activist, im real name na Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo.

According to reports im grow up for Modakeke area for Osun state, south-west Nigeria but im hometown na Igboho wey dey for Oyo State.

During im early days for Modakeke, Oga Sunday bin dey do mechanic work for dia.

Im become popular during di former Oyo state govnor Rashidi Ladoja impeachment wahala for di support wey im give di Govnor.

Oga Igboho bin give herdsmen seven days quit notice to leave di Yoruba-speaking Oyo state for southwest Nigeria afta im accuse dem say na dem dey behind di security palava for di town.