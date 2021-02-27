Tonto Dikeh: Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission deny Tonto Dike claim say she be dia 'Ambassador of Peace'

Wia dis foto come from, Tonto Dike/Instgaram

Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission don release statement to deny accuse say dem make Tonto Dike dia Ambassador of Peace.

Di Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission say di claim by Tonto Dike say she be dia Ambassador of peace no follow.

"Dis claim by her dey spurious, unfounded and should be discarded and seen by all Nigerians as a figment of her imagination ." NCPC tok.

Nigerians bin dey criticise di Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commision afta di Nigerian actress post pictures of her in meeting wit di commission for her Instagram page.

She caption di foto "I NOW BE PROUD NIGERIA CHRISTIAN PILGRIM COMMISSION(NCPC) AMBASSADOR FOR PEACE BUILDING...."

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Tontolet

Di commission say di Nigerian actress bin visit dia Executive Secretary to tok on partnership deals.

"King Tonto Dikeh pay courtesy visit to di Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam for our corporate headquarters for Abuja.

As di founder of Tonto Dikeh Foundation, she express her willingness and interest to partner wit di Commission in di area of peace building.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Tonto Dikeh

She also cash in on di visit to commend di NCPC boss for im positive and relentless peace initiatives across di kontri." , Di commission tok for inside statement.

Dem make am clear say di Executive Secretary of NCPC neva appoint King Tonto Dikeh as Ambassador of Peace for NCPC and dis no even dey part of her visit.

Dem describe reports from local media as clear misrepresentation.

However dem salute Tonto Dikeh desire to partner with dem for dia our peace building initiatives and for di area of pilgrimage sponsorship to di Holy Land.

Meanwhile di Nigerian actress don react to di latest statement from di commission say she no lie.

"E get video proofs, but I go rather respect di commission decision and take di Fall.", she tok.