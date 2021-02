Kagara GSC Niger state kidnapped school boys don regain dia freedom

We dey get reports say dem don release students of di Government Science College Kagara, for Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State wey jaguda pipo kidnap one week ago

Dem kidnap about 27 students and 12 other persons from di school.

"Di Kagara schoolboys have been released. dem dey on dia way to town now," one source tell local tori pipo.

"Dem don release all di boys and and dia family members."

Di principal of di GSC Kagara also confam di release of di abducted Students to former Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani, as im tok for twitter.