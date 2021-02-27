Dawisu: Salihu Tanko Yakasai - What to know about Ganduje special adviser pipo hala say ‘miss’

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/dan_tanko

Less dan 24 hours after Salihu Tanko Yakasai wey be special adviser to Kano govnor on media post say APC goment don fail Nigerians, some pipo on twitter dey post say di father of 3 dey miss for over 14 hours.

Dis no be di first time di govnor aide go use im twitter handle @dawisu to criticise goment, e chop suspension from work four months ago after e criticise presido Buhari handling of the EndSars protest.

BBC contact Kano Police Command tok-tok pesin DSP Abdullahi Haruna on whether dem don get report say Salihu dey miss but di officer say nothing like dat for now.

"We neva get any report say e dey miss for now."

Salihu papa wey be popular second republic politician Tanko Yakasai tell BBC say e just get information say im pikin dey with DSS at di moment.

"Information just reach me now say e dey with DSS at di moment and e no go pass issue with wetin e post on Twitter yesterday."

"For now as a family we just wait see wetin go happun, but i'm sure im oda brothers go make efforts to get in touch with di authorities."

"I don warn am to stop those im anti goment postings, even when e post di first one wey earn am suspension, I tell am say if u wan criticise goment, leave your position and dey by di side but as far as you dey di goment they will take serious offence."

Meanwhile Abubakar Sadeeq wey dey handle Kano state social media handles and website also confam on Twitter say Salihu dey with DSS at di moment.

BBC try reach Kano state goment through Commissioner of information Muhammaf Garba but e know pick calls or respond to text message on di mata.

Who be Dawisu?

Salihu Tanko Yakasai popularly known as Dawisu on twitter na Special Adviser on Media to DI Governor of Kano State.

Im be former Director General, Media & Communications at Government House Kano.

He also be di Founding Curator of Global Shapers Community of the World Economic Forum Kano Hub.

Salihu Tanko na journalist by profession, former freelance reporter for CNN, writer for YPolitico & Ynaija online media platform.

Im be Harvard Alumni and a grassroot politician wit 2 decades of active participation, and also participate greatly in community development work.

For October 2020, Kano state goment for northern Nigeria bin suspend di media adviser after e criticise President Muhammadu Buhari for Twitter regarding im handling of di #EndSARS protest wey dey happun for Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

For statement wey Commissioner of Information for Kano Muhammad Garba release say govnor Ganduje yan say e dey important for public officials to dey very careful with wetin dem dey post online as e fit cause serious trouble.

Recently, Di media aide bin enta twitter to criticise di ruling All Progressive Congress, APC sake of insecurity palav wey dey happun for di kontri and how goment dey handle am.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Twitter user, Abubakar wey be di Kano State Official Website and Twitter handler confam for one tweet wey im post say tru-true @dawisu dey for DSS custody.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

DSS arrest Dawisu? See reactions to #FreeDawisu

Nigerians enta social media to react to di alleged reports say di Department of State Security Service, DSS bin gbab di Kano State Media aide.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter