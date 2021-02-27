Third mainland bridge reopening: You fit use use Third mainland bridge now- Fashola

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/Ayo Bello

Repair work don finally end on di Lagos third main land bridge and road users fir begin dey use di road from today Saturday, Feb. 27 2021.

Nigeria minister of works Babatunde Fashola naim drop di announcement for in Twitter handle dis afternoon.

Govnor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwoolu sef follow di minister make di announcement for im verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

The bridge wey be di road wey connect Lagos Island wit di mainland don dey under repair since July 2020.

Na January 2021 dem suppose finish work ontop di bridge but dem extend di date sake of some reasons.

Di bridge wey long reach 11 kilometres don dey since around 1980's