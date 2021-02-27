SIM Transaction Theft: How to protect your SIM card from scammers wey fit use am transfer money from your bank account

Wia dis foto come from, OTHER

Di need to protect "SIM Card" don dey important afta one man expose di new strategy of how scammers take dey tiff pipo money from dia phone.

Di video of one young man wey dey trend for social media expose how im take dey transfer pipo money from dia account wit dia sim cards.

According to di man wey no mention im name but claim to be fraudster say di new transfer strategy now na "SIM transaction."

For inside di video wey last for about 30 minutes, e explain say im dey use SIM cards wey dey receive bank alert to transfer money from pipo account.

He say di kind fraud wey im dey commit na wetin e call SIM transaction. "If I see any SIM card wey dey receive alert, I go fit withdraw from am." He say for example if im dial 425100#, e go show di name of di bank di pesin dey use. If e show maybe Access Bank, im go dial 90100#, and e go show di pesin account balance.

Di man add join say if money no dey pesin account, if na salary account, through di SIM card, im fit collect loan, like loan pf N20,000, N15,000 or N5,000.00, depending on di amount pesin wey get di SIM fit loan.

Dis don make many pipo dey reason how dem fit protect dia SIM cards from fraudsters.

According to sabi pipo from one technology website CNET.com and one internet mobile security website, "us.norton.com", dem explain how you fit block scammers make dem no fit hack your bank account through SIM Swap or Fraud.

How to Protect Your Bank Account Against Fraud By Securing Your Sim

If you dey do Mobile Banking from your fone, e dey necessary to put PIN on top your SIM, if not, jaguda pipo go fit clear your account anytime you lost your fone or if dem tiff am.

Di process dey very simple. For dos wey no sabi, dis simple steps go protect hacking of your bank account if dem tiff your SIM or if you do SIM SWAP/Fraud.

Go to SETTINGS for your phone.

Go to SECURITY & LOCATION under SETTINGS

Go to SIM CARD LOCK.

Click on LOCK SIM CARD.

Enter Your mobile network default SIM CARD PIN. (For MTN users na "00000". AIRTEL users na "1111". 9mobile users na "0000" and for GLO users na "0000").

Afta you enta di MOBILE NETWORK DEFAULT PIN, under am you go see " CHANGE SIM PIN", click on it to change to Your unique 4 digit pin.

Confirm Your unique 4 digit pin by entering it again & you don finish.

So anytime You "remove sim from Your phone" Ego tell you to enter Your SIM CARD PIN just as your fone dey always ask for PIN or PATTERN anytime you wan start or on your fone.