LGBTQI office in Ghana: President Nana Akufo-Addo say he no go legalize same-sex marriage

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo don tok say e no go ever legalize same sex marriage.

"For same-sex marriage to dey legal for Ghana, e no go happun for my time as president" Akufo-Addo tok dis during di installation of di Second Archbishop of di Anglican Church of Ghana for St Micheals and All Angel's Cathedral for Asante Mampong.

"I tok am before, and make I stress am again, e no go be under de Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo wey same-sex marriage go dey legal"

Di President tok dey come as pressure dey on im goment to come clear and state dia position on activities of pipo wey identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer. (LGBTQ+) for di kontri.

Di tok about legalization or criminalization of homosexuality for Ghana don become debates among citizens, entertainers, religious bodies, politicians and human rights advocates for di kontri after goment order immediate closure of di headquarters of de LGBTQI community wey dem newly build.