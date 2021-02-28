COVID-19 vaccine: See when coronavirus vaccine go land for Nigeria

Nigeria presidency don reveal wen coronavirus vaccine go enter di kontri.

Bashir Ahmad wey be media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari reveal dis for inside tweet say Nigeria dey expect four million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

According to Bashir, di Chairman of di Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, SGF Boss Mustapha, bin disclose dis informate.

E also note for inside di tweet say, di Tuesday delivery go depend on if any change happun for dia delivery plan.

Nigeria dey expect to receive di Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier in di month, di Nigerian goment tok say di World Health Organisation fail to shortlist am for di Pfizer vaccine no becos e no get facility to store di vaccine but sake of di death rate of di virus for oda African kontris dem.

Di oga kpata-kpata of Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib yarn say di reason why di world health body choose dis oda kontri na sake of di number of new cases, di trend in di number of cases, di population of di kontri and di availability of di cold chain equipment.

E neva dey clear how di distribution of di COVID-19 vaccine go happun wen e land for di kontri but BBC Pidgin dey try torchlight to bring una update later.

How di Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine dey work?

Scientist make am from one weakened version of a common cold virus (wey dem sabi as adenovirus) from chimpanzees. Dem don modify am to look more like coronavirus - although e no dey cause di illness.

Once dem inject you, e go teach di body immune system how to fight di real virus, incase e need to.

Research don show say e dey highly effective. No one wey dem don ever give di vaccine for trials develop severe Covid or need hospital treatment.

Unlike Pfizer jab - wey dem go need keep at an extremely cold temperature (-70C) - dem fit store di Oxford vaccine for normal fridge. E make am dey more easy to distribute.

Who dis vaccine go reach?

Health workers wey dey work for isolation and treatment centres across Nigeria go be di first pipo to take di vaccine.

Strategic leaders.

Oda frontline workers like immigration officers dem for Airport.

Some Police and customs officers dem.

Pipo wey dey work for Covid lab.

Old pipo wey don reach fifty years and above.

Pipo wey no old but get serious sickness wey dey quick kill.

How much coronavirus vaccine in Nigeria?

Dis first batch of vaccine dey free for everyone. Pesin no gatz pay moni to get immunised, according to di Nigerian government.

Dis na becos goment no pay shishi for di vaccine as dem get am as donation from di Covax facility.