Dr Frabz profile: Wetin to sabi about Nigeria music producer wey celebrities dey mourn

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Samklef

Di news of di death of popular Nigeria music producer Dr Frabz enta di Nigeria social media space on Sunday morning as im colleagues dey mourn.

For inside tweet fellow Music producer, SAMKLEF confam Dr Frabz death as im tok say im bin follow di music producer tok two weeks ago.

"I enta Maryland yesterday only to hear say you no dey anymore today. What a sad day! A brother don go, anoda producer done go."

Award Winning Recording Artiste, Radio&TVHost, Nikki Laoye follow express her shock to receive di news of im death.

"Dis na such terrible news, I just hear say dem shoot am, who do am?, I dey pained right now," she tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Dr Frabz

Dr Frabz profile and Dr Frabz songs

Im real name na Ayorinde Faboro but plenti pipo sabi am as Dr Frabz.

Dr Frabz na native of Ekiti state for di South West of Nigeria.

He started music at di age of six wen he start to dey play piano.

He don work wit plenti ogbonge Nigerian musicians like Eldee, Shank, Naeto C, Davido, Wizkid, Dagrin and others.

One of im recent work na 'No room for Heartaches' wey im release for May, 2020.

He don also produce songs like 'Cry for you' and many others dey for di list.

Im be di CEO of Nsayne Entertainment, di record label wey im don use produce most of im songs.

If you remember, Wizkid 'One question', Dr Frabz work on that song and im also play di piano during one BBC 1Xtra performance.