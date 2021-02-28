Golden Globes 2021: How and where you fit watch 2021 Golden Globes Awards ceremony online

Wia dis foto come from, Netflix

Hollywood stars go dress up in dia fine slippers and gather for dia living rooms later today for 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Dis na di 78th edition of di Hollywood award ceremony and e go hold online sake of coronavirus pandemic.

Di ceremony, go recognise excellence in film and television,

Na di first major event of awards season, and mostly na im dey determine di films wey go later get Oscar glory. But e don also attract plenti controversy.

Dis na wetin you need know about 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Who dey host 2021 Golden Globes Award?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, truly di greatest combo since Bread and Butter, dey return to hosting duties dis year.

Dis go be di fourth time di former Saturday Night Live stars don host di Globes, after dia spell fronting di ceremony between 2013-2015.

Throughout di ceremony, guest award presenters like Renee Zellweger, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Salma Hayek and Jamie Lee Curtis go dey. But di nominees go mostly call in on di show.

Where to watch 2021 Golden Globes Award ceremony On TV

On television, NBC na di official broadcaster.

Where to watch 2021 Golden Globes Award ceremony Online/Streaming

Online, if you get a cable login, you fit watch via NBC.com/live. Depending on wia you dey live,

Di ceremony go dey available also to stream on:

Roku

Hulu wit Live TV

YouTube TV

AT&T TV

Sling TV

Fubo TV

NBC website, app or dia streaming service Peacock

All of dem dey require subscriptions, though many dey offer free trials.

Golden Globes Awards red carpet

Di traditional red carpet wit celebrities showing dia high-fashion looks no dey part of dis year plan.

But di official 2021 Golden Globe awards pre-show go dey stream live on di website goldenglobes.com at 6:30 p.m. ET wey be 12:3am WAT.

Additionally, di pre-show go stream live from di award official Twitter account, @GoldenGlobes.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Sacha Baron Cohen is nominated for both Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and The Trial of the Chicago 7

Which films and TV shows dey nominated?

Mank, Di Trial of the Chicago 7, The Father, Nomadland and Promising Young Woman na di most nominated films across categories like acting, directing and writing.

Borat other film, The Prom, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Mauritanian also dey recognised for multiple categories.

Chloe Zhao, Regina King and Emerald Fennell are dey nominated for best director, meaning e get good chance of a female winner - wey go be di first in di category since Barbra Streisand in 1982.

Normally, plenti main films never hit UK cinemas by di time di Globes take place, but dis year many don already dey on streaming services. Films like Pieces of a Woman, One Night in Miami and I Care A Lot dey available to watch on platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime.