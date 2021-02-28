Zamfara school girls abduction update: Latest on di release of di GSS Jangebe students gunmen kidnap from Zamfara

Wia dis foto come from, Sanusi Jangebe

Di Zamfara State Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Dauran don tell BBC Pidgin say report wey start to fly around on Sunday morning say gunmen don release di 317 students of Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe na lie."Dat report say gunmen don release di girls na nothing but lies, dem still dey dia but we dey try our best to get dem released."

Zamfara state Police Command tok-tok pesin Mohammed Shehu also tell BBC say dem no dey aware of any release.

Na on Friday, 26 February gunmen enter girls secondary school for Jangebe town pack 317 girls enter bush. Di Zamfara state police command wey confam di abduction say di military don begin joint search to rescue di students wey di gunmen kidnap at about 0100 hours.

Parents and guardians still dey wait for report from authorities regarding dia children.

Dia kidnap dey come afta gunmen kidnap boys from Kangara school for Niger state on February 17, 2021.

Di boys gain dia freedom on Saturday, 27, February, 2021.

Wetin don happun so far

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Plenty reactions don follow di kidnap of di students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, for Zamfara State as e happun barely one week afta gunmen also kidnap students and staff from Government Science College, Kagara, Niger state.

Many international communities condemn di attack.

Di UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres say di tori shock am and e call for di immediate release of di girls.

Also UNICEF Representative for Nigeria, Peter Hawkins inside statement say di mata tire dem as na serious violation of human rights and di experience no be wetin children suppose go through. He beg dos wey dey responsible for di kidnap to release di girls and male goment take steps to ensure di safety of school children for Nigeria.

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari for inside statement tok say goment no go succumb to blackmail by bandits and criminals wey dey target innocent school students in di expectation of huge ransom payments.

He say state goments must review dia policy of rewarding bandits wit money and vehicles as dat kain policy get tendency to backfire wit serious consequences.

Meanwhile since di Zamfara state police confam di kidnap, di Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu say e don deploy two operational surveillance helicopter go di state. Dis na in addition to di personnel of Operation Puff Adder II wey don already dey dis state to support efforts by di Command to tackle banditry, kidnapping and oda related crimes.

Joint rescue operation by di Police, di Military and oda members of di law enforcement agencies go to locate and rescue di girls, di armed men gbab.

Zamfara state goment add say dem dey work very hard to secure di release of di girls.

Timeline of school kidnappings for Nigeria

Timeline of high profile students abductions inside Nigeria before Jangebe

Kagara (2021) - 27 students, 15 others

Kankara (2020) - 344 students

Chibok (2014) - 276

Dapchi (2018) - 113

- 344 Kankara students released

- 112 Chibok girls dey miss

- 107 Dapchi students released. 6 killed. Leah Sharibu dey miss