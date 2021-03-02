LGBTQI office in Ghana: Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba, Jidenna show 'support' for Ghana LGBTQI community

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/Instagram

Celebrities like Jidenna, Idris Elba and Naomi Campbell don collabo call out di Ghanaian authorities for homophobic acts with di raid on di LGBTQI new office for Accra on di 24th of February.

Dem tok dis one for letter to Ghana LGBTQI community as dem say "we dey use our collective power to take shield una and raise una up."

Dem call on President Nana-Akufo Addo make im follow di gay community for Ghana tok so dat dem go find road to support and protection.

Dis show of support by foreign celebrities dey come afta President Akufo-Addo tok on Sunday say im no go legalize gay marriage for im administration.

Di President tok dis one as pressure dey on im goment to come clear and state dia position on activities of pipo wey identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer. (LGBTQA) for di kontri.

Di tok about legalization or criminalization of homosexuality for Ghana don become debate among citizens, entertainers, religious bodies, politicians and human rights advocates for di kontri after goment order immediate closure of di headquarters of de LGBTQI community wey dem newly build.

Police for Ghana bin raid and close down de office of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) group inside Accra last week and many pipo bin don criticize di goment for dat action.

Di celebrities post di informate for dia own social media to show solidarity.

Wia dis foto come from, Imstagram/@idriselba

Wia dis foto come from, Instragram/@naomi

LGBT+ Rights Ghana na movement wey dey champion de rights and freedom of all LGBTQI person inside de kontri.

Dem establish am for 2018 and on de 31st of January 2021 dem officially host one fundraiser to officially promote dia community and open dia office.

Ghana, like many countries for Africa, get strong laws against same-sex relationship relationships, wey fit include jail sentence and fine.