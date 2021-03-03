Burna Boy go perform for Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigerian musician, Burna Boy go perform for dis year Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony for March 14th.

Burna Boy bin gbab nomination for di newly renamed Best Global Music Award for im album wey im call Twice As Tall.

Dis go be im second Grammy nomination, im first one na for 2020 wen im be dey nominated for Best World Music Album for African Giant.

Burna Boy dey slated to perform among oda Grammy Nominees wey include Camilo, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra among odas.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@burnaboy

Na Jhené Aiko dey host di event wey go hold from 9pm West African time on Sunday, March 14 and go show live for di Grammy Awards website.

Di Award show go start immediately afta di ceremony by 2am West African Time di next day.