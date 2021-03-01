Covid 19 vaccine: African leaders collect vaccine live on TV, as countries begin roll out

Wia dis foto come from, Various

Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo don collect im kontri first dose of di Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, as sign of im leadership but im no be di first African leader to prove to citizens say di vaccines dey safe.

Many kontri leaders believe say dem get di responsibility to spread confidence about Covid-19 vaccines, wey some pipo believe say, medical companies rush to produce.

Di World Health Organisation don maintain say dem no allow any shortcuts to happen for approved vaccines.

Akufo-Addo even rubbish rumours by some Ghanaians say di vaccines fit change pesin DNA, Modern Ghana bin report.

On 21 December 2020, even before im presidency dey official, di then US president-elect Joe Biden, collect vaccine live on television to show im kontri pipo and di world say "nothing dey to worry about".

Small time after, oda kontri leaders like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman begin.

And African leaders no dey too far behind for dis 'live on air' vaccination. Make we see wia who don collect, which type dem collect and wia dia kontri dey wit dia vaccination plan.

Seychelles

President Wavel Ramkalawan make history on 10 January 2021 when e become di first African leader to collect vaccine live for public.

Di Seychelles president take di China-made Sinopharm to mark di start of dia kontri vaccination plan.

Wia dis foto come from, State House Seychelles/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan dey collect Covid-19 vaccine

South Africa

For one of im kontri most poor township, President Cyril Ramaphosa on 17 February go di Khayelitsha Hospital - wey be public hospital - to collect im vaccine live on television.

Dis way di president use one stone to kill two birds: E demonstrate say di Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine safe and say e dey okay to enter public health facility to collect am. Ramaphosa later tweet say di vaccine injection "dey quick, easy and e no dey pain".

Zimbabwe

Although no be di president collect di kontri first covid-19 vaccination, president Emmerson Mnangagwa on 18 February say "thank you" to deputy Constantino Chiwenga wey do di honours live on television.

Chiwenga na also di kontri health minister. E no dey clear whether Mnangagwa collect privately later later.

Senegal

President Macky Sall collect di Sinopharm, for di presidential palace on 25 February. Although im no be di first kontri man to collect as di official roll out start two days earlier.

Wia dis foto come from, Macky Sall / Twitter

Morocco

King Mohammed VI mark im kontri vaccination program when on 28 February, e collect di first Covid-19 vaccine for di Royal Place.

Di first category of pipo wey go dey vaccinated for di kontri na 75-year-old plus pipo, and health, security, and teaching staff.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Morocco, one of Africa biggest konties start dia national vaccination programme

For Nigeria, expectations na say President Muhammadu Buhari, go be di first pesin to collect di COVAX programme vaccine wey don go land di kontri on Tuesday 2 March.