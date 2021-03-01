Hushpuppi: Ramon Abass hire top new lawyer to represent am - Dis na wetin we know about im new defence counsel

Nigeria Instagram celebrity wey dey face fraud-related and money laundering charges for America, Ramon Abass AKA 'Hushpuppi', don get new lawyer wey go handle e case for court.

Loius Shapiro wey be Hushpuppi new lawyer confam give BBC Pidgin say na im go dey represent am from now on and na last week e get di right to represent Ramon Abass.

"Yes e don retain me, I no dey like to dey comment for di case wey I dey handle. But I can confirm say yes I dey represent Ramon Abass."

E add say di next court date dey come up for May.

Di hiring of new lawyer dey come afta di lawyers wey bin dey represent Hushpuppi, apply to withdraw from im case.

Gal Pissetzky and Vicki Podberesky bin claim say Hushpuppi stop to dey communicate with dem. Di lawyers come announce dia decision to withdraw afta plenti months of tok-tok with U.S. goment.

Wetin we know about Hushpuppi new lawyer

Loius Shapiro na top criminal defence lawyer and formerly deputy public defender for Los Angeles County.According to informate inside e website, Shapiro don represent plenti clients for cases like DUI (Driving Under di Influence) and drug offenses, robbery and check fraud.

Shapiro get im law degree from di Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. Wen e dey law school, e work for di New York State Attorney General, Elliot Spitzer, and also plenti oda agencies including Legal Aid Society Immigration Detainee Unit.

Shapiro don defend clients for pre-filing stages, goment investigations and trials. Dis includes various types of white and blue collar crimes.

E dey also tok on law mata, latest issues and trends wey concern criminal acts for television programs as Legal Analyst and Commentator.

Ramon Abass AKA 'Hushpuppi' Journey so far

United Arab Emirates security agencies bin arrest Hushpuppi wey dey live for Dubai for June 2020 on top accuse say im dey plan to tiff plenty millions of dollars through business email compromise (BEC), yahoo-yahoo and oda mago-mago. Na U.S. law firm, one foreign bank and one English Premier League club be im target.

For July 2020, di UAE later extradite Hushpuppi go Chicago for America under FBI special agents custody wia dem first carry am go court.

During di detention hearing, court for di Northern District of Illinois, USA rule say make di U.S. Marshals Service transport Hushpuppi to Los Angeles wia im trial go start.

For pretrial, Ramon Abass don bin plead not guilty to di four counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracies, international money laundering and oda crime dem.