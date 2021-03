Coronavirus vaccine: Nigeria launch website for Covid-19 vaccination registration - See wetin you need to know

Nigeria goment don launch website to register Nigerians for coronavirus vaccination.

Di National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), announce dis informate for Twitter handle on Monday.

Di agency for dia website release guidelines on how to register for Covid- 19 vaccination for Nigeria.

Dis development dey come as Nigeria dey prepare to receive di first batch of di Covax AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, 2 March.

Who go first collect di vaccine

Di National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) say for di first phase of di vaccination wey dem go carry out, di following group na im dem go give priority.

Healthcare workers

Front line workers - di Military, Police, Oil and Gas workers, Nigerians wey dey Border Posts

and Strategic Leaders

Nigeria dey expect to receive 3.92 million doses of di AstraZeneca vaccine from di Covax facility.