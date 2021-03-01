Nicolas Sarkozy: Former president of France sentenced to jail for corruption - See wetin you need to know

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sarkozy dey nicknamed di "bling-bling" president

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and two of im former associates don dey sentenced to three years in prison - two of dem na suspended sentences - for corruption.

Court bin find Sarkozy guilty of trying to bribe one magistrate, Gilbert Azibert, as e give am ogbonge job in Monaco in return for information about a criminal inquiry into im political party.

Sarkozy ex-lawyer Thierry Herzog and Azibert get di same sentence.

66 year old Sarkozy fit serve im prison term for house.

For di ruling, di judge say Sarkozy fit serve house arrest wit electronic tag. Di ex-president dey expected to appeal.

Di judge tok say Sarkozy know say wetin im dey wrong. E add join say wetin im and Herzog do don give "a very bad image of justice" to di public.

Di crimes na wetin dem call influence-peddling and violation of professional secrecy.

Di case na legal landmark for post-war France.

Di one wey don happun before na di trial of Sarkozy right-wing predecessor, Jacques Chirac, wey get two-year suspended sentence for 2011 on top accuse say e get fake jobs for Paris City Hall for im political supporters wen e be Paris mayor.

Chirac die for 2019.

Prosecutors bin want four-year jail sentence for Sarkozy, half of which go dey suspended.

Sarkozy also get anoda case for court from 17 March to 15 April, wey relate to di so-called Bygmalion affair. E dey accused of mago-mago say e too spend money for im 2012 presidential campaign.