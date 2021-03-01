Daniel Issac: Mile 3 market Port Harcourt visually impaired grinder tori about im disabili

Dem no support media player for your device

Daniel Issac: Mile 3 market Port Harcourt visually impaired grinder tori about im disabili

Wetin start as scratching for eye turn out to be glaucoma wey come make 45 year old Daniel Isaac blind for im two eyes for 2016.

Daniel na grinder for Mile 3 Market for Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Nigeria. Na di work im dey do to take care for im family and despite im disabilty, e no stop am from continuing wit di work, but business no dey as e bin dey before.

Daniel wey come from Akwa Ibom State, say im dey willing to learn anoda handwork if im get di opportunity so im fit train im daughter for school.

For Precious im daughter, dia situation don change her life as she gats sacrifice a lot to care for her father but she happy say im still dey determined to continue to work for two of dem.