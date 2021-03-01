Donald Trump say e fit run for 2024 presidency for im first political appearance

Former America President, Donald Trump say im no get plans to launch new political party as e go divide di Republican vote.

Di former president for im first political appearance for one conservative conference for Florida also tok say im fit run for presidency again for 2024.

Di speech dey come weeks afta dem clear am of impeachment trial.

Oga Trump accuse im successor, e say di US policy don go from "America first to America last."

Di Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) na di kontri largest meeting of conservative activists and politicians, and na dia dem dey take di decision of di direction of di Republican Party.

Wetin Donald Trump tok

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Supporters hail di 74 year old former president wen e climb stage for di Hyatt Regency Hotel even though e come late. Many pipo for di crowd no wear masks.

E say di journey dem start four years ago dey far from over.

"I stand before una today to declare say di incredible journey we bin start together four years ago dey far from over," e tok.

Oga Trump explain say di reason for dia gathering na to discuss di future of di movement, di future of di party and di future of dia beloved kontri.

He say di tori wey dey fly up and down say im wan start new political party na fake news.

He add join say di Republican Party. go unite and dey stronger than ever before."

For im CPAC speech, oga Trump repeat im false claims say im lose November election to di Democrats because of electoral fraud.

E yab di new administration, condemn oga Biden reversal of im immigration and border security policy.