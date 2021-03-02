Zamfara school abduction: GGSS Jangebe school students don free, Zamfara State goment confam

Wia dis foto come from, Zamfara state goment

Di girls wey gunmen kidnap from one boarding school for Jangebe inside Nigeria north-western state of Zamfara don regain dia freedom

Di state commissioner for security and internal affairs tell BBC say na total of 279 students dem release and dem currently dey di state capital, Gusau.

Im say dem don find out say di earlier figure of 317 no dey correct as dem no leave any girl behind in captivity.

Di girls bin suffer kidnap by gunmen on Friday morning. Di state governor dey expected to address dem dis morning.

E no dey clear whether di goment pay any ransom money.

Di Abduction for Zamfara dey come about two weeks after dozens of students and staff members bin suffer kidnap by gunmen from one school for Kagara, Niger State. Dem too don also regain dia freedom.

'Belle sweet us say dem no rape any of di girls'

Di state commissioner for security and internal affairs Abubakar Dauran tell BBC say e sweet goment bele say di gunmen no rape any of di female students while dem dey dia hand.

"Di first thing wey we do as we get di girls na to confam if anything happun over there wey go require urgent attention and fortunately we confam say dem no rape or touch any of di girls wey sweet us for bele."

Di commissioner add say even at that dem dey wait for medical personnel to come begin check di girls one by one at di moment for Government House for state capital Gusau.

E also yan say dem neva inform any parent at di moment as enough time dey for that one.

How di attack happun

According to tori, na around 1:00am in di night di gunmen attack di school.

Zamfara state Commissioner of security and home affairs Abubakar Dauran tell di News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) say di gunmen go fit reach like 100.

Timeline of high profile students abductions inside Nigeria before Jangebe

Kagara (2021) - 27 students, 15 others

Kankara (2020) - 344 students

Chibok (2014) - 276

Dapchi (2018) - 113

- 344 Kankara students released

- 112 Chibok girls dey miss

- 107 Dapchi students released. 6 killed. Leah Sharibu dey miss