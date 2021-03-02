Jangebe Abduction: 'Words no fit describe my happiness after gunmen release my daughters' - Father of kidnapped students

Wia dis foto come from, Zamfara state goment

Afta many sleepless nights, one of di fathers of di Kidnapped Government Girls Secondary School students for Zamfara state, northwest Nigeria, fit sleep well now afta di state confam release of 279 students.

Rilwanu Mohammed Jangebe na father of two of di released students from GGSS Jangebe and e tell BBC say words no fit describe di happiness wey e dey feel at di moment.

Di girls wey gunmen kidnap on Friday regain dia freedom on Tuesday morning.

Di state commissioner for security and internal affairs tell BBC say na total of 279 students dem release and dem currently dey di state capital, Gusau.

Im say dem don find out say di earlier figure of 317 no dey correct as dem no leave any girl behind in captivity.

Di father bin speak to BBC on Friday (a day after dem kidnap di girls) as im regret di fact say e no follow im family go see di girls for dia last school visiting day.

"So I get pesin wey be security for Zamfara Goment House, na im call me around 4am dis morning to break di news to me and I just thank God and happiness just overtake me."

"As I dey speak to you now na jubilation dey happun for my house and all over Jangebe town pipo just dey happy with di news."