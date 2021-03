Buhari declare Zamfara 'no-fly zone' sake of insecurity palava for di state - See di meaning of no-fly-zone

Wia dis foto come from, Government of Nigeria

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don declare say Zamfara State na no-fly-zone sake of insecurity palava.

Di President also approve di ban of all mining activities inside Zamfara state in order to stop di increase rate of insecurity inside di area.

National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) na im announce di decision of Nigeria goment give tori pipo afta di national security council meeting wey President Buhari preside over for Presidential Villa, Abuja.

No-fly zone, wey also be no-flight zone, or air exclusion zone, na territory or area wey military power don establish wey no permit pipo to fly.

General Monguno also tok say all non-state actors don dey placed under surveillance as Federal Government no go waste time to use all means to bring back normalcy inside di kontri.

E say Nigeria defence and intelligence organization don dey on alert and receive order not to allow di kontri enta inside state of confusion.