Bunny Wailer: Jamaican Reggae legend wey play with Bob Marley don die

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bunny Wailer win three Grammys

One of reggae most important voices, Bunny Wailer, don die for di age of 73.

Di musician wey come from Kingston, Jamaica, na founding member of The Wailers, wey go on to find international fame with Bob Marley.

Manager Maxine Stowe, and Jamaica Culture Minister, Olivia Grange na dem confam di death of Bunny Wailer.

Di cause of death no dey known, but e bin dey for hospital since e get stroke for July 2020.

Bunny Wailer na one of Bob Marley childhood friends, e work on im first two albums, Catch A Fire and Burnin', before e go solo for 1974.

E go continue with e singing to win three Grammys and dey give am Jamaica Order Of Merit for 2017.