Michael Essien LGBTQI Ghana support post cause reactions as de former football star delete post

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ghana international football star Michael Essien come under fire for Instagram post wey en do to support LGBT groups for en kontri.

Essien post em support for de LGBT+Rights Ghana say "we see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTQIA Plus Community for Ghana #ghanasupportequality.

De post make pipo especially pipo from Ghana to enta social media - Twitter and Instagram - bore so Essien pull down de post.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Who be Michael Essien?

Thirty eight years old Michael Kojo Essien be ex-Ghana professional footballer wey bin play as midfielder.

For now, de former Black Star, Lyon Real Madrid and Chelsea player dey with de coaching team for Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjælland.

Essien be citizen of Ghana and France.

Wetin cos di mata?

On February 24, Ghana police storm LGBTQ+ office dema recently open for Accra, raid den close am.

On January 31, de group do opening ceremony for dema office and pipo who attend include de Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Gregory and im partner Rachael, Dannish Ambassador to Ghana, Ambassador Tom Nørring and en wife, Bridgit, plus officials of de European Union (EU) for Ghana.

De opening ceremony make pipo para and some wey dey against LGBT for de kontri call goment to close de place immediately.

For en response, Ghana president Nana Akufo talk, "for same-sex marriage to be legal for Ghana, e no go happun for my time as president.

Meanwhile, other celebrities like Jidenna, Idris Elba and Naomi Campbell call out de Ghanaian authorities for homophobic acts with dema raid on de LGBTQ + new office for Accra on de 24th of February.