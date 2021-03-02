Sowore in court: E no be 'herbalist or juju man' - Revolution now activist explain who di man wey show with am for court be

Di #RevolutionNow leader and Publisher of Sahara Reporters don clear air on who di man wey dress in 'traditional cloth' wey follow am go court today be.

Omoyele Sowore wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say di man no be herbalist or juju pesin as many pipo describe am but na African man wey show for court fully dressed inside cloth wey represent im believe.

Di Human Rights Activist explain say di reason na to discourage pipo wey dey always look down on African traditions, cultural beliefs and fashions and to change di belief say European cultures better pass African cultures.

He say di simple statement im dey try make wit wetin happun for court today na "Pan Africanist," to break di stereotype of say African traditions, cultural beliefs and fashion dey inferior to oyinbo own.

Oga Sowore add join say di man appear for court to show am solidarity, di same way Christians and Muslims dey follow am come court rooms to support am.

Fotos of di activist and di traditionalist bin go viral as e appear before one Magistrate Court for Abuja on Tuesday.

Many social media user describe di man as Sowore herbalist, spiritual leader, Ifa priest, body guard, Africa insurance, among others.

As some hail am as way of promoting African heritage, odas reason say oga Sowore don go traditional wit federal goment.

Di human rights activist get case for court on top accuse of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and inciting public disturbance.

Police bin arrest Sowore and four odas on December 31, 2020 afta e organize candlelight procession.

Timeline of wen dem arrest and detain Omoyele Sowore

Trouble start for Sowore when im Coalition for Revolution (CORE) movement wey dem call Revolution Now, arrange nation-wide protest for July, 2019.

July 29, 2019, Sowore announce di #RevolutionNow, wey go start for August 5, 2019.

August 3, 2019, DSS operatives arrest Sowore for Lagos

August 6, DSS file application before for one Abuja court to get order to detain Sowore and Olawale Bakare for 90 days for dem to conclude its investigation.

August 8, court agree make di security agency detain Sowore for 45 days.

September 20, di Attorney General of di Federation file seven-count charge against Sowore and Bakare wey border on treason and money laundering.

October 1, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, rule say make DSS still keep Sowore and Bakare for dia custody. She adjourn di case till October 4 for ruling on their bail application.

October 4, di judge grant dem bail.

October 21, Ojukwu grant their request for variation and adjourn till November 6 for trial to start.

October 5, Ojukwu give di security agency 24 hours to obey di ruling to free di detainees.

November 6: Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu again issue di release order to di DSS.

December 4: Sowore receive bail afta e meet wit new bail conditions.

December 6: DSS re-arrest Sowore gain for one Abuja.

December 17: Justice Inyang Ekwo fix December 23 for hearing date from di DSS and AGF on why make dem no free sowore

December 24, Federal Government order di release of Omoyele Sowore

December 31 - Police arrest Sowore on top accuse of disobeying coronavirus protocols and unlawful gathering

Meet Omoyele Sowore

Omoyele Sowore no be today meat, na since di days of June 12, 1993 na im e begin ginger for Nigeria mata.

Him na son of Ilaje land for Ondo State, South West Nigeria.

Born February 17, 1971, Sowore na human rights activist, pro-democracy reformer.

Na him be di founder of tori pipo, Sahara Reporters wey e start for 2006 inside one small room for Manhattan, USA.

He get Bachelor's Degree (Geography and Regional Planning) University of Lagos from 1989 to 1995 (But e get two extra years sake of Aluta ginger).

E become Student Union Goment (SUG) President, University of Lagos between 1992 and 1994 (E follow lead serious protest against military goment wey bin cancel June 12, 1993 Presidential election and fight against goment corruption).

He also get Master's Degree (Public Administration) from Colombia University.