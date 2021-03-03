Daniel Domelovo: How Auditor General proceed on by force 167 day leave as Ghanaian only to return as Togolese

Wia dis foto come from, Daniel Domelovo/Facebook

Ghana Audit Service Board dey challenge de nationality den retirement age of Auditor General, Daniel Domelovo.

According to de board Mr. Domelevo be Togolese who dem born around 1960 sake of that en actual retirement age for be 1st June 2020.

Chairman of the Audit Service Board, Professor Edward Dua Agyeman reveal say dem discover dis irregularities on en records for Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Inside letter wey dem write to Domelovo, dem talk say "records wey dey your Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) dey show say your date of birth be 1st June 1960 when you joined de scheme on 1st October 1978."

"De records dey show say your state your tribe as Togolese den non-Ghanaian. Wey your hometown be Agbatofe" dem add.

According to de Audit Board, later on in en career Mr Domelovo change en SSNIT details wey he state en nationality as Ghanaian den Hometown as Ada for Greater Accra Region.

Also, en date of birth according to dem change to 1st June, 1961 wey he capture en place of birth as Kumasi.

Domelovo Response to allegations

De embattled Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo reply de Board letter den explain say en I grandfather be native of Ada for Greater Accra Region dem migrate go Togo wey dem stay Agbatofe.

He further explain say on en date of birth matter, he discover say en ealier date of birth which he capture as 1960 be mistake sake of when he check en baptismal register information for de Catholic Church, dem baptise am in June 1961 for Kwahu Adeemmra.

But de Audit Board say de explanations still dey cast doubt on en true details, which dey show say he give false information which be against de law.

So if dem consider de age matter, de Board conclude say Mr. Domelevo for retire last year around June 2020.

Ghanaians react to Togolese nationality claims

Some Ghanaians criticise de move which dem feel be direct target to fight de anti-corruption campaigner.

How Domelovo troubles start

On June 29, President Akufo-Addo direct Daniel Domelevo say he for take en accumulated leave of 123 days.

But de Auditor General who express en unhappiness over de forced leave directive write open letter to govment which make dem include en 2020 leave, increasing en leave days to 167.

People raise concerns over de forced leave which dem say be move to silence de AG who be major anti-corruption fighter for Ghana.

At de time dem ask am to proceed on leave, Mr Domelovo cite Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo say he cause financial loss to de state to de amount of some $1 million in some Kroll Associate deal.