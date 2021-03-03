Governor Samuel Ortom say 'government suppose give bandits same treatment as ESN, IPOB'
Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom say na injustice for di Federal Goment to clampdown on di paramilitary wing of di indigenous People of Biafra, Eastern Security Network (ESN) and leave bandits to "dey cari AK47 for bush" and cause security gbege for di kontri.
Di governor for exclusive interview wit BBC News Pidgin say im know say di group dey illegal and im no support dia activities but dat if na di way wey goment treat IPOB and ESN na so e treat Fulani herdsmen, di kontri for don solve di security wahala for di kontri.
Di Benue state govnor for dis exclusive interview wit BBC Pidgin chook mouth on top security mata for di kontri.