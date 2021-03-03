Governor Samuel Ortom say 'government suppose give bandits same treatment as ESN, IPOB'

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom say na injustice for di Federal Goment to clampdown on di paramilitary wing of di indigenous People of Biafra, Eastern Security Network (ESN) and leave bandits to "dey cari AK47 for bush" and cause security gbege for di kontri.