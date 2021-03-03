Congo gold mountain: See wetin we know about di viral video

Di goment of DR Congo don send Police to 'secure' di area wia one video show say villagers dey pack awoof gold comot from.

So, wia di 'gold mountain' dey?

BBC associate tori pesin inside Democratic Republic of Congo Byode Malenga, torchlight say di mountain dey Birava village, 35km from di north of Bukavu, inside di capital city of South-Kivu province.

Di latest now say goment don send Police to di area to return order and to collect back di gold wey di villagers bin don carry.

DR Congo na kontri wey dey rich in minerals and precious metals like gold, and di mountain inside di video na registered mining area wey get official workers.

No be all di pipo we see for di video be di actual workers on di site, Malenga bin tok.

Although di video begin spread for social media on Tuesday, Malenga say di incident happun over di weekend on Saturday.

Tori be say di mountain get 60% to 90% of gold.

Wetin di video show?

For wetin be like awoof, free-for-all, di 30 seconds video show plenty villagers ontop one mountain, dey pack small small gold from di ground. For anoda part of di video we see some pipo dey wash gold comot di red sand wey follow am come.

Di pipo on di mountain reach hundreds.

DR Congo 'gold' conflict

Di Human Rights Watch say gold na one of di biggest resource wey Congo get but when only few pipo begin make di money for demself, others feel say e no balance that way.

Dis one form di rise of militia groups wey bin wan control major areas wia gold dey and na also di cause of major katakata and fight-fight among pipo dia.

Quick facts about gold