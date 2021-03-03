Yusaku Maezawa: Billionaire want eight pipo to follow am go moon - See wetin you need to know

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Yusaku Maezawa want eight members of di public to join am on a trip around di moon

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa don invite eight members of di public to join am travel around di Moon on Elon Musk SpaceX flight.

"I want pipo from all kinds of backgrounds to join," e tok for one video through Twitter, wia e also share link to di application details

E tok say e go pay for di entire journey, so those wey go travel with am go fly for free.

Di mission, wey dem call dear Moon, go fly go di moon for 2023.

Those wey wan apply need to meet two criteria:

Di pesin need to dey advance for "whatever activity" wey e dey in to "help oda pipo and di greater society in some way"

And e need to dey "willing to support oda crew members wey dey share di same aspirations" with am.

"I don buy all di seats, so e go be private ride," Yusaku Maezawa add.

Oga Maezawa wey be fashion mogul and art collector, bin don tok say e plan to invite "artists" for di travel with Starship rocket, but di adjusted project "give pipo from around di world di chance to join dis journey".

"If you see yoursef as an artist, den you be artist," e tok.

Last year, e also launch one documentary search for new girlfriend to join am on di trip, before e come cancel am sake of mixed feelings.

For 2018, Elon Musk company, SpaceX name oga Maezawa as di first private passenger wey go soon fly around di moon.

Dem neva disclose di price oga Maezawa agree to pay for im ticket to space but according to am na "a lot of money".

Di travel wey dem plan to happun for 2023, go be di first lunar journey by humans since 1972.

Who be Yusaku Maezawa

Yusaku Maezawa na Japanese billionaire entrepreneur and art collector. Dem born am 22 November 1975.

E be di founder of Zozotown, Japan largest fashion retailer. E launch di online fashion website for 2004.

Oga Maezawa net worth na $3.6 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. E make e money largely from Zozotown, wey be online fashion marketplace for cool Japanese and Western brands.

Today, di Zozotown site dey feature about 7,300 brands with more dan 730,000 items and na di largest fashion mall for Japan; e parent company, Zozo Inc. dey listed for Tokyo Stock Exchange.

In September, Mr. Maezawa resign from di management team of Zozo afta e sell 30 percent stake for di company to Yahoo Japan, for $2.3 billion.

Yusaku Maezawa don make headlines around di world, for 2018, e reveal say e go be di first private passenger to fly around di moon by SpaceX, di company wey Elon Musk get.