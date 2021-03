Supreme Court of Ghana ruling today: Ghana Supreme court go deliver judgement on John Mahama election petition

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Supreme Court for Ghana go deliver judgement on de petition wey opposition National Democratic Congress candidate, John Mahama for dem to overturn de results of de 2020 Ghana Presidential Election.

Lawyers for Ghana's opposition leader, John Mahama petition Supreme Court of de land say make dem order Electoral Commission to conduct second election between NDC and NPP.

Dis be one of de reliefs John Mahama dey seek from de Supreme Court after dem file petition.

As part of de reliefs wey he dey seek for de Supreme Court, he explain say "based on de data contained in de declaration wey Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensah declar, no candidate satisfy de requirement of Article 63(3) of de 1992 Constitution to be declared President-elect."

Per de 1992 Constitution "A person no fit be elected as President of Ghana unless at de presidential election de number of votes cast in en favour be more than fifty per cent of de total number of valid votes cast at de election."

Based on dis claim say no candidate get over 50 percent of votes, de petitioner, John Mahama dey petition de Supreme Court of Ghana to declare say de results wey EC Boss Jean Mensah announce be "unconstitutional, null den void."

But de EC bin don tok say di petition no hold water as dem say di allegation by de NDC no dey true.