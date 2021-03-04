Sadiq Daba: 'Many of us for north enter film industry because of Sadiq Daba'

Wia dis foto come from, Sadiq Daba/ Ali Nuhu Wetin we call dis foto, Ali Nuhu say im no go ever forget Sadiq Daba

As tributes dey continue to pour in for late veteran broadcaster and actor Sadiq Daba, pipo for Kannywood movie industry say dem no go forget im contributions for dia careers.

Di late Sadiq father na from Bauchi state wey dey northern Nigeria and di impact of im career for dat region na one wey dem no go forget.

Popular actor and director Ali Nuhu tell BBC say di death of di October 1st actor na big loss to di movie industry and e go always dey remembered.

"When I dey grow up di programme Cock crow at dawn dey massive and I dey always remember im character 'Bitrus', I just pray say God go comfort im family and bless im soul."

For Kannywood director Babangida Bangis di loss dey deeper because of di role di departed play for im life.

Wia dis foto come from, Bangis

"When I dey grow up na very few northerners dey on national TV and anytime I see Sadiq my mind dey sweet because i feel say e dey represent me, na later odas like di late Mohammed Danjuma join am And something wey dey always sweet us to see our pipo shining."

"Personally na im roles for cock row at dawn and village headmaster motivate me to enter movie industry and I believe say many for Kannywood na so because when you see someone like you for TV dey do something it give you belief say u fit do am."