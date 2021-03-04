Sadiq Daba: Cock crow at dawn and tins wey di ogbonge actor no go want make we forget about am

Di death of Nigeria actor and veteran broadcaster Sadiq Daba shock many pipo, as tributes don dey enter for im pesin, work and legacy.

Tori na say Daba die on di evening of Wednesday, 3 March at di age of 69.

Many pipo from di older generation for Nigeria go remember Daba face ontop dia television sets when e work as broadcaster for Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

By di late 70s im popularity grow well-well after e appear for di NTA-produce inside soap opera "Cock crow at Dawn", as Bitrus.

But even younger pipo bin dey fortunate to see im performance, as Daba later act inside recent Nollywood hit feems like October 1, wey Kunle Afoloyan direct for 2014.

Daba dey known for di ogbonge way wey im dey tok, especially when e dey speak English language.

For 2017, e comot for public to announce say im dey battle leukaemia, wey bin make industry colleagues to support am wit funds for treatment.

Tributes for Daba

Feem director and producer Kunle Afolayan, wey be son of anoda ogbonge actor 'Ade Love' and fellow colleague wit Daba break di tori.

For Instagram, Kunle leave simple message say You go dey missed "Uncle S". You make your mark.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar, for Twitter thank Daba for di "joy wey you bring enter we homes".