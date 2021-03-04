Covid-19 vaccine latest update: Nigeria vaccination programme don comot - See important tins to know

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Frontline healthcare workers for Nigeria na im go be di first set of pipo to collect di Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, as di kontri reveal dia national vaccination programme on Thursday.

Oga of National Primary Health Care Development Agency Dr Faisal Shuaib, wey comot di details of di plan say frontline health workers na di pipo wey don dey do work pass since di epidemic break and dem need di protection in order to continue.

Dis mean say, unlike how oda kontri leaders do, Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari no go be di first pesin to collect di vaccine wey land on Tuesday.

Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo no waste time to collect live on television, one day after di kontri vaccines arrive from COVAX.

Di National Hospital for di capital city Abuja go serve as di venue wia di frontline health workers dey vaccinated. Di launch ceremony go happun by 10am on Friday.

Oga Buhari and top goment officials own go follow on Saturday 6 March live for public.

"We dey hope say when Nigerians leaders see leaders see oga president and di vice president take di vaccine, e go give dem confidence say di vaccine dey safe," Dr Shuaib bin tok.

Important tins about Nigeria vaccination programme

Official programme launch na on 5 March for frontline health workers; di next day di kontri leaders go collect

Next na vaccination for state level and state governors go dey encouraged to collect di vaccine live to give residents confidence say e safe. Dis go happun on 12 March

States wey never meet di requirements, like security for dia vaccine cold storage room, no go get any vaccine dose

Everybody wey wan collect di vaccine must fill form. Dis go determine di wia and when di injection

How di priority of pipo go happen?

First phase - Frontline healthcare workers, then after regular healthcare workers, first responders, etc

Second phase - Old pipo because of dia weak immune system

Third phase - Pipo wey get underlying disease

Other pipo wey no get underlying disease or dey old. Dem need to dey 18 and above. Nobody under di age go collect di vaccine.