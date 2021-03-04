Supreme court election petition verdict: John Mahama speech today on Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana Supreme Court ruling of March 4 & NDC next move afta judgement

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/@JDMahama

Ghana former President, John Dramani Mahama wan address pipo for de west African kontri around 6pm today concerning de Supreme Court verdict wey throw out e 2020 election petition in favour of Nana Akufo-Addo re-election.

Mahama wey be de National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate for Ghana 2020 election, go speak from im office weda e accept or no accept de Supreme Court ruling.

Ghana Supreme Court on March 4 validate de Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after ruling say en obtain over 50% (51.295%) of total valid vote casts during last years' elections.

Whatever former Prez. Mahama say during en address fit get serious effect on di stability of di about 30 million population of Ghana as e be say de Supreme Court be de final court judgement of any dispute for mother land Ghana.

Join millions of odas wey dey follow BBC News Pidgin on Facebook and online to watch John Mahama speech today.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dis be where John Mahama and en party de NDC go stand address Ghanaians on de outcome of di Supreme Court judgement.

Oga Mahama bin challenge di December 7 2020 presidential election results wey de Electoral Commission (EC) declare, asking de court to cancel de results of de elections and order a rerun because of alleged irregularities.

But de Supreme court tok say de petitioner, John Dramani Mahama no demonstrate in any way how de errors wey e dey claim say de EC make for de declaration of de presidential election results by de chairperson, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa affect de outcome of de election.

Supreme Court say dem no get any reason to order re-run of election and dismiss de petition on top say e no get merit.

John Mahama bin claim for de petition say no candidate poll more than 50% of de total valid votes cast as de constitution require and advise di supreme court to look into de mata.

Afta plenti weeks of legal arguments from all de pipo wey de petition involve, de Supreme Court support de EC declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as de truly elected president.