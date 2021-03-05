GGSS Jangebe: ‘For four days dem no allow us clean up after poo poo’

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Released students of GGSS Jangebe for Zamfara state narrate di wahala wey dem face after gunmen enter dia school kidnap over 200 of dem last Friday.

Di students wey we no go identify for dia own security, say dem ready to go back to school if goment fit increase dia security and assure dem of safety.

For interview wey some of di students do with BBC one of di students tok how di gunmen no allow dem clean up after poo poo for four days.

"For wia dem keep us dem separate us into two different groups and anytime wey pesin dey pressed dem go follow am go, if na just pee u go do am just close to di hut."

"But if na poo poo dem go allow pesin go far from di hut and dem go say make anoda girl follow you go dia and nothing like cleaning up after poo poo, na so we just dey for four days."

'Dem no attempt to touch or rape us'

Di student also add say di gunmen no attempt to touch or rape any of di students because dia leader make am clear from di beginning.

"From di start, dia leader speak to all of us about dat, e yan say any girl wey any of im men attempt to rape and she no shout or tell am, e go join she and di man kill both of dem. So nothing like even attempt from any of di men."

Anoda student tok about di long hours trekking, according to her dem use over 12 hours of trekking to reach wia di gunmen dey call home.

"Di trekking no be here oh, and dem no dey allow pesin rest, di only thing na after hours of waka and if dem see stream dem go tok say make we go drink water small and we continue."

How dem take feed?

Di student also explain say regarding food na just white rice and na for one sack dem dey pour everything for all di students to put hand chop.

"As we plenti reach na same sack all of us dey put hand chop and some students wey no get go stay hungry like dat."

To sleep na also one big matter according to di student and girls wey no get space on top go lie down for ground on nothing.

How di attack happun?

According to Zamfara police, na around 1:00am in di night di gunmen attack di school come kidnap 279 school girls.