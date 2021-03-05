Jay Z net worth: Shawn Corey Carter AKA "Jay Z " Tidal sale deal make American rapper wealth take increase by 40%

American rapper, Shawn Corey Carter AKA Jay Z net worth don increase afta striking one deal to sell majority of im Streaming Service, Tidal to Jack Dorsey mobile payment company, Square for $297 million.

Dis dey happun a week afta di rapper sell half of im Armand de Brignac champagne to LVMH for one deal wey valued di liquor company at about $640 million.

According to Forbes, Jay Z net worth don Jump to 40% as dis two deal help increase im fortune from $1 billion to $1.4 billion.

For di Tidal deal with Square, Forbes calculate say di rapper make profit of $149 million in cash and stock and get to join board member seat for Square.

Under dis new deal, Tidal "artist shareholders" go continue to get stake for di company, and Jay-Z will own small percentage, as well.

Square CEO Jack Dorsey wey also be CEO of Twitter use im social media platform to explain more about dis deal.

For 2005 Jay Z bin sing for one of e song say; "I'm not a businessman, I'm a business, man."

Oda assets wey Jay Z get

Even during di year without any tour or album release, Jay-Z dey make millions from im Armand de Brignac champagne and D'Ussé cognac.

Di rapper wey dem crown as hip-hop first billionaire for 2019, dey make money from e different empire.

Jay-Z assets range from entertainment company Roc Nation to fine art collection including works by Jean-Michel Basquiat.