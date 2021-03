New ministers in Ghana: Opposition NDC supporters get headache as President Akufo Addo swear in 28 ministers

Wia dis foto come from, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Members of opposition party NDC for Ghana don dey go gaga sake of dema members of parliament approve all ministers wey de president Nana Akufo Addo nominate for en second term.

De confusion dey happen as de members for de appointments committee earlier reject three of de nominees including information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Dem reject de Agriculture minister Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Fisheries minister designate Hawa Koomson for de committee level but as dem subject dem to voting, 24 members of parliament on de opposition side don vote in favour of de incumbent party.

Dem accuse fisheries minister designate of firing gunshots during voter registration exercise.

Dis cause uproar among even NDC MPs as dem shock say some of dia members go betray dia collective agreement.

Di communication officer of de NDC party, Sammy Gyamfi don blast de leadership of dia party for parliament for betraying de party on top of losing election petition for Supreme Court.

E tok for en official Facebook page say "dem [minority leadership] betray our collective interest for dema selfish interest. Dem get dema parochial interest wan take destroy de NDC party."

Dis mata no go down well with de NDC leadership in parliament wey dem issue press statement on March 5, 2021 take dey assure dema party supporters say, "de caucus remains loyal to our base and calls for restraint and calm. We ask all NDC faithful to have faith in de cause leadership".

De statement signed by de minority leader for Ghana parliament, Haruna Idrisu tok say dem "categorically deny all allegations of influence or favour as a consideration for approval."

As de opposition party dey split head over dema challenges from losing election, court petition and approving ministerial nominees, president Akufo Addo den en party supporters for NPP dey celebrate de gains.

Nana Akufo Addo swear in de 28 ministers nominations wey parliament approve. De brief ceremony for de Jubilee House give de ministers de opportunity to serve Ghana for another term.