UFC259: Israel Adesanya of Nigeria lose im belt to Jan Blachowicz
Light heavyweight title-holder, Jan Blachowicz (28-7) don beat undefeated middleweight Israel Adesanya(20-1) to remain as di light heavyweight champion for di UFC 259 for Las Vegas.
Jan Blachowicz win Israel Adesanya afta judges hand over di scores of 49-46, 49-45 and 49-45 in favor of di Polish champion.
Dis go be Isreal first career loss.
Afta di game, he say di game no go as im expect but e dey okay.
