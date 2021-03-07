UFC259: Israel Adesanya of Nigeria lose im belt to Jan Blachowicz

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Light heavyweight title-holder, Jan Blachowicz (28-7) don beat undefeated middleweight Israel Adesanya(20-1) to remain as di light heavyweight champion for di UFC 259 for Las Vegas.

Jan Blachowicz win Israel Adesanya afta judges hand over di scores of 49-46, 49-45 and 49-45 in favor of di Polish champion.

Dis go be Isreal first career loss.