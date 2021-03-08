Jeff Bezoz ex-wife: Mackenzie Scott, Amazon founder former wife marry Dan Jewett her pikin teacher

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott don marry one science teacher for di school wey her children dey go, two years afta her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Madam Scott na one of di richest woman for di world and don do give away more dan $4bn of her wealth as charity.

Di Giving Pledge philanthropy website na im announce di news of her marriage to Dan Jewett.

Mr Bezos for inside statement tok say Dan na correct guy, and im dey happy and excited for both of them.

Madam Scott, wey her money reach around dat kain $53bn according to Forbes most recent estimate, tok say wetin she wan do wit most of di money na give away.

Wia dis foto come from, Giving Pledge Wetin we call dis foto, MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett.

She dey always donate money to women-led charities, food banks and Black colleges.

Madam Scott bin marry oga Bezos for 25 years and e help am start Amazon for 1994. She be author of two novels.

Her Amazon author page tok say she dey live for Seattle wit her four children and her husband, Dan.

He be teacher for one of di ogbonge school wey her children dey attend.

At di time wen dey divorce for 2019, Oga Bezos na di wealthiest pesin for di world, as e get about 16% shares for Amazon. Madam Scott receive 4% of Amazon shares as part of dia divorce settlement.

Di Amazon founder dey always do first and second position wit Tesla's Elon Musk for title as di world's richest person.