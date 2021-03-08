NYSC News: Why some corpers from Batch A neva collect posting?

Wia dis foto come from, NYSC/TWITTER

Di National Youth Service Corps, NYSC don tok di reason why some Corps members neva see dia posting even though dem bin register for 2021 Batch A.

For post wey dem make online, di Nigerian para-military operations tok say na Covid-19 make dem divide di postings into two streams.

Dem say di potential Corps Members wey neva see dia posting go find am for Steam two wey go comot in May.

NYSC also tok say some of di pipo wey dem bin post go Lagos go do dia orientation for Ogun, Oyo and Osun state Camps, while some of di corpers wey collect posting go Abuja go do orientation for Kogi State.

Dis na as some Nigerians don already dey complain on top social media for di insecurity wey dey some of di places dem bin post dem go.