Rosy Meurer: How pipo dey react to Tonto Dike ex-husband Olakunle Churchill new son with Rosaline Meurer

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Nigerians don begin dey react to di news of Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer and her husband, Olakunle Churchill wey welcome dia first pikin togeda.

Dis na afta Olakunle Churchill announce di news for Instagram and add say di decision wey e make to marry Rosy Meurer two years ago no be mistake but na divine ordination;

"Dis na moment of bliss and Celebration to us as I announce di coming of King Churchill Junior,...from my formative years I don always get di royal tag of "King" for my kids to dey greater than di father. Ahead of di mother day, I say big congratulations to my lovely wife for dis great testimony. "

"Dis decision I make two years ago no be mistake but divine ordination.

"My little King, welcome to di world, a great addition to di family...My son "King Churchill", my ernest prayer be say you go dey greater than your father and your age mates for everything you do."

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@olakunlechurchill

Also, Rosaline Meurer post for Instagram to welcome di birth of her son and write say di first day of her son life na di best day of of her life.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@rosymeurer

How pipo dey react

Di news of di birth of 'King Churchill jnr' surprise plenti pipo as dem no even know weda Rosaline Meurer bin dey pregnant in di first place.

In addition, e neva too tey wey pipo for public get to know about di marriage between Olakunle Churchill and Rosaline Meurer even though di marriage don happun two years ago according to Churchill.

Although many of Churchill and Rosy followers for Instagram say congratulations to dem afta dem break di news for social media, some odas for di post wey BBC Pidgin share get mix feelings.

Odas for Twitter express how dey feel about di news.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

