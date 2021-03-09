Iskilu Wakili arrested: Oyo police release three OPC members wey arrest Wakili

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/OPC Diary

Police for Oyo state, southwest Nigeria don release three members of di Operatives of the Oodua Peoples Congress wey arrest Iskilu Wakili.

Police bin detain di three OPC members sakke of say dem allegedly burn down Wkili house.

On Sunday, members of di joint security operatives for Oyo state bin arrest Iskilu Wakili say e get hand for all di kidnappings and banditry wey some Fulani herdsmen dey perpetrate for di area.

Iskilu Wakili don deny di accuse say im get hand for kidnappings wey dey happun for Ibarapa for Oyo State.

On Tuesday, Wakili wey dey for police custody say di accusation wey dey against am no dey true.

He tok say di members of Oodua People's Congress, OPC arrest am for wia im bin lie down dey sick.

Wakili tell tori pipo for Ibadan, di capital city of Oyo state say im bin dey sick and e dey receive treatment for one town wey dem dey call Iparaku.

Im say na one woman bin tell am for wia I'm bin dey sleep say some pipo don come arrest am.

"I dey sick and I just return from Benin Republic. Na where I lie down for my house na im I hear pipo dey shout say Amotekun dry come carry me but I no fit run sake of my ill health."

"I come tell pipo wey dey around me to run for their lives. Dem arrest me, carry me go police station for Igooora before dem carry me come Ibadan. "

Wakili allege say dem burn im house and kill one woman during im arrest.

Im tok say im dey ready to go anywhere to defend di accuse of kidnapping and killings wey dem level against am.

E say:"Bandits don also Kidnap some of my children wey I pay millions of Naira as ransom.