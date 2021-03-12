Gunmen attack Kaduna students: Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Kaduna suffer gunmen attack, anoda set of students kidnap

Gunmen don kidnap students for Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation for Kaduna state wey dey northern Nigeria.

Di actual number of students di gunmen carry go on Thursday night still dey unclear.

But Commissioner for Internal Affairs for Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan tell BBC say dem dey inside di school at di moment and dey try collate numbers and everything wey happun.

One student wey speak to BBC say di gunmen enter di school for night and na only female students dem carry go and no touch any of di male students.

Although goment officials neva confam wetin she tok for now.

However, tori be say those wey bin dey di female hostel bin hide but di armed men still go inside di hostel and pick dem up.

BBC Pidgin find out say dimale student, many of dem bin fit escape.

One of di staff of di school say di management of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Kaduna don bin dey worried about di safety of di students.

Some days back, one family of 10 na im jaguda pipo bin kidnap around di community wia di school dey located, di staff reveal.

Dis na fourth case of students kidnap from school in recent times after e happun for Kankara, Kagara and Jangebe towns all for north-western Nigeria.

A resident of Mando area wia di school dey located for Kaduna city tell BBC say dem hear gunshots around 11pm until 12am but just assume say na from Nigeria Defence Academy wey dey close, say maybe dem dey do training.

"We dey close to Nigeria Defence Academy and sometimes we dey hear gunshots during their training, so we just think say na dem not knowing wetin dey happun."

BBC Reporter wey shaparly reach di school on Friday morning say security pipo don full dia and don start investigation work.

Di school get hundreds of students. Dis na di fourth case of kidnappings of students in di last 3 months.

Parents and relatives don gada for di school premises on Friday morning to see whether dia pikin dey safe - or not.

No group don claim responsibility on dis fresh attack on di Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Kaduna wey dey near one Nigerian military training school.

Jaguda pipo wit guns don dey target schools for Nigeria so as to kidnap students for money.

Around 800 students na im don dey kidnapped since December inside different-different operations.